Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Acquires 17,503 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. CBIZ comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.86% of CBIZ worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CBIZ by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 377,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,621,159.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,696 shares of company stock worth $3,371,046. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

