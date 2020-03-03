Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 18,177 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National comprises about 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.15% of Simmons First National worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

