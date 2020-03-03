Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 192,016 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,016 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.48% of Dril-Quip worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 425,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

NYSE DRQ opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

