Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 74,476 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.99% of Franks International worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franks International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franks International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franks International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 284.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Franks International stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Franks International NV has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

