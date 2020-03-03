Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 9,087 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.70% of TriCo Bancshares worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 226.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.