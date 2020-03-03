Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 9,091 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.80% of ABM Industries worth $20,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Shares of ABM opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.