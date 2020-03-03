Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266,256 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.10% of Federal Signal worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,207,000 after buying an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other Federal Signal news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of FSS opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.