Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,661 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $23,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of DOC opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

