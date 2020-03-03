Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.86% of Universal Electronics worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $122,316. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $588.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

