Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Stock Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.85% of Extended Stay America worth $23,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after buying an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $2,672,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

