Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.58% of Sterling Bancorp worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. Stephens raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

