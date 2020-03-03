Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.08% of Progress Software worth $20,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 403,196 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Progress Software by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

