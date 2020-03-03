Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $21.82 Million Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.07% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

