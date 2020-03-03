Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $25.80 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Ameris Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.87% of Ameris Bancorp worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,177 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,373,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

