Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $25.89 Million Holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. SP Plus accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.66% of SP Plus worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $839.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Equities analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

