Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $26.42 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Group 1 Automotive worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

