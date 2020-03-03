Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $26.76 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.