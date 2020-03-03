Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $27.54 Million Stock Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Argo Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.22% of Argo Group worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Argo Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,473 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Shares of ARGO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

