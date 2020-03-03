Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $28.17 Million Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.95% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE:CTB opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.