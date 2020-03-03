Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,290 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.33% of NetScout Systems worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

