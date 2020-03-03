Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.70% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $20,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.