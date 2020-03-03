Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 4.26% of MYR Group worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

