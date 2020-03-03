Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Invests $20.97 Million in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 805,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,969,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.34% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $3,961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $443,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant in the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. Actuant Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

