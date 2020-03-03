Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Invests $22.14 Million in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 569,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,137,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 582,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,621,000 after buying an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 197,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

CAKE opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.