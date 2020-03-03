Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 11,413 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries accounts for 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Astec Industries worth $28,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $846.61 million, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

