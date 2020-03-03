Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 17,601 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified makes up 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Compass Diversified worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 903.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,897 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

