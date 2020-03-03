Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 18,525 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Knoll comprises about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.12% of Knoll worth $26,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Knoll by 638.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Knoll by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

KNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

