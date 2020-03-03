Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 26,634 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Orion Engineered Carbons accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.66% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $30,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,600 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

