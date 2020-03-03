Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 355,106 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 3.21% of NetGear worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetGear stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. NetGear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.18.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

