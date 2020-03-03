Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 4,664 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Spire worth $24,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.