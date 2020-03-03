Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Kaman worth $23,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kaman by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kaman by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kaman stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.59. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

