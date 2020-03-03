Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 6,918 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

