Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 7,131 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.95% of Independent Bank Group worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBTX. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.86 per share, with a total value of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $533,026. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.32. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.