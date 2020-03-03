Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases New Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 913,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,000. Veritex makes up about 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Veritex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veritex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.56. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.