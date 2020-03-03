Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Belden makes up 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.10% of Belden worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 128,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Belden by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 683.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at $2,240,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.45. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

