Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.89% of El Paso Electric worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 884,132 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $13,384,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 207,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in El Paso Electric by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

