Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,255 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 1.29% of Knowles worth $25,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

