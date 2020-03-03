Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 4.16% of El Pollo LoCo worth $21,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 70,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 million, a PE ratio of -435.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

