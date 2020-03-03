Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the quarter. Regal Beloit makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.75% of Regal Beloit worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Stephens upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

