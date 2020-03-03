Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Banc of California worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Banc of California Inc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of 522.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on BANC. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.