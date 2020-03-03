Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 360,009 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360,009 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.77% of Benchmark Electronics worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.