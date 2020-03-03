Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Takes Position in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 677,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Nanometrics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NANO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

