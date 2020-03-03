Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

IRET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRET opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $852.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

