Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce $63.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.02 million. Irhythm Technologies reported sales of $47.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $281.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $286.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $365.47 million, with estimates ranging from $351.83 million to $378.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,086,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

