iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IAGG opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

