iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

