iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,913 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

IVV opened at $310.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

