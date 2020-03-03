iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $177.00 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.38.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

