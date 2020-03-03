iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,986 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.1% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,998,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,915,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.