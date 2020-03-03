iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,024,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.